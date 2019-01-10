The Accidental Prime Minister BO prediction: Anupam Kher-starrer may earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1

Source: Twitter

The Accidental Prime Minister featuring Anupam Kher as Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as his media advisor Sanjay Baru will be releasing on Friday without any hitches.

The film will be competing with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Rajnikanth’s Petta and Viswasam featuring Thala Ajith.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the Anupam Kher-starrer might face competition with Uri: The Surgical Strike but the film’s numbers will be unaffected in the Hindi belt by Rajnikanth-starrer Petta and Viswasam where director Siva and superstar Thala Ajith team up for the fourth time.

With so much buzz around the film, the film is expected to rake in Rs 3-4 crores on its opening day, Johar added.

The Accidental Prime Minister’s debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte had told Indian Express that he did not want the film to get “political”. It is not a political film, it is a humorous film, he said.

At present, Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is still enjoying a good run at the box office. So, it remains to be seen how much The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike will dent Simmba’s business as the weekend approaches. Simmba has already earned Rs 200 crore in India alone, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the book by Sanjaya Baru who was the media advisor to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during UPA-1 (2004 to 2008).

Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame is playing the role of Priyanka Gandhi while Arjun Mathur who was last seen in Netflix film Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, My Name Is Khan, and Luck By Chance, among others is playing the role of Gandhi scion, Rahul. The role of former president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi is being essayed by Germany-born actress Suzanne Bernert who was last seen playing Queen mother Helena in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat on Indian Television.