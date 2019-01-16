The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher’s film all set for Tamil, Telugu release

January 16, 2019

The Accidental Prime Minister has been at the centre of allegations and controversies since its announcement. The reason behind most of these allegations being the fact that it shows Congress' former president Sonia Gandhi interfering in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's duties and controlling the functioning of the Prime Minister's Office during Singh's tenure.

The movie is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, ex-media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his tenure at the PMO. (Source: Twitter)

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna’s The Accidental Prime Minister is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu languages on January 18. The movie which was released on January 11 2019, has grossed Rs 13.90 crore at the domestic box office so far. It has grossed over $2,342 and $661 from Australian and New Zealand, respectively.

The Accidental Prime Minister will face competition from Ram Charan’s Telugu movie, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Rajinikanth’s Petta and also from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, which was released on December 21, 2018.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike which released on the same day has surpassed The Accidental Prime Minister in terms of box office collections. It has earned over Rs 46.24 crore till date.

Debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s film is also facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba, which is still going strong on the box office. Simmba was released on December 28, 2018, and has earned over Rs 227.71 crore at the domestic box office.

The movie is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, ex-media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his tenure at the PMO. While Anupam Kher plays the role of Manmohan Singh, Akshaye Khanna plays Sanjaya Baru in the film. The Accidental Prime Minister has received mixed reactions from critics.

Apart from Akshaye Khanna and Anupam Kher, the political-drama film stars Suzanne Bernert, Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra in the role of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi respectively. The movie was made under the banner of Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited and Rudra Production.

