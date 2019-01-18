The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna’s starrer releases in Pakistan today

Kher announced the release of his film in Pakistan and shared a list of theatres that it will be playing in for fans to check out. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Ever since the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister dropped on the web, the film has been riddled with controversy. While Congress leaders and politicians had raised objections to the portrayal of certain aspects of the film, upon release the film received mixed reviews and at the box-office too, The Accidental Prime Minister failed to make any major dent. The film, which stars Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh, former Indian PM and Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru (his media advisor), has managed to make little over Rs 17 crore after its first week of release.

However, veteran actor Anupam Kher is still as charged-up about the film as he was when the first look of the film had dropped on the web. While, Bollywood films more often than not get banned from releasing in Pakistan, fortunately for Anupam and Akshaye, their film – The Accidental Prime Minister has hit theatres in our neighbouring country.

Anupam Kher’s Tweet:

The Bollywood veteran took to his Twitter account earlier today to announce the release of his film in Pakistan and shared a list of theatres that it will be playing in for fans to check out.

His tweet read: “#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister releases in Pakistan today. Here is the list of theatres.”

Based on the book of Sanjay Baru of the same name, the Accidental Prime Minister charts the journey of Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh’s 10-year tenure as the Prime Minister of India between 2004 – 2014.