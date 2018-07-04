The Accidental Prime Minister: After Rahul Gandhi, Anupam Kher introduces reel life LK Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduced the actors who will be essaying the role of politicians LK Advani, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shivraj Patil. (Twitter/Anupam Kher)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday introduced the remaining cast of his upcoming film – The Accidental Prime Minister where he will be seen in the role of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Days after the actor had revealed the first look of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from the movie, he took to his twitter handle to share a collage of pictures of the actors who will be essaying the role of politicians LK Advani, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shivraj Patil.

“Introducing Avtar Sahni as #LKAdvaniJi, Vimal Verma as #LaluPrasadYadavJi” and Anil Rastogi as #ShivRajPatilJi.:)#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @tapmofficial @sunil_s_bohra #VijayGutte,” Anupam Kher’s tweet read.

The film is an adaptation of 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjay Baru and revolves around the life of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Sanjay Baru was Dr. Singh’s media adviser when he served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under United Progressive Alliance.

The movie also features Aahana Kumra in the role of Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi. Divya Seth Shah will be donning the role of Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur and Ram Avatar Bhardawaj will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The cast has been introduced via Kher’s Twitter account at regular intervals. Akshaye Khanna will step in the shoes of former PM’s media adviser Baru whereas the role of Sonia Gandhi will be played by Suzanne Bernert.

The script of the film is written by Mayank Tewari. Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and produced by Bohra Bros, the film will hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.