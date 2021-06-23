“Thank you what an honour” says Vidya Balan as she reacts to Amul’s new sherni post

In its latest topical, Amul has shown Vidya Balan's cute picture with the highlighted bold text that says, "Share Na Please" (Photo source: Amul/ Twitter)

Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni, which is released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 18, has been garnering lots of compliments from its viewers and critics as well. This time, in fact, even Amul couldn’t spare itself from the actor’s powerful performance in the movie and ended up giving a huge shout out to the actress. The popular dairy brand, which every now and then comes up with viral topical ideas for its brand, created another topical featuring Vidya Balan’s cartoon character as Sherni.

In its latest topical, Amul has shown Vidya Balan’s cute picture with the highlighted bold text that says, “Share Na Please” alongside “Protected Ferociously”.

The brand shared the picture on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with the caption: Vidya Balan stars in human-animal film. So far the post has garnered more than 1,400 likes and 98 retweets on Twitter and some 60,785 likes and 105 comments on Instagram. Amazon prime India also liked Amul’s post on Instagram and commented, “The sherni of India ”.

While the post garnered considerable traffic and appreciation by netizens on socials, actor Vidya Balan also took recognition of the viral post and thanked Amul for the kind gesture. The actor posted an Instagram story with the picture and caption reading, “Thank you what an honour” using a couple of heart emojis, tagging Amul India.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is recently seen opposite singer Badshah in the song “Paani Paani”, also took to Instagram and shared an appreciation for the movie on Instagram with the text, “Such a great film !! Wish there was more justice for animals,” with sad emojis.

While Vidya Balan’s Sherni is receiving rave reviews from the film critics, it has also received some flak from actor and film reviewer Kamaal Rashid Khan who called the Balan’s latest release a “small film”. In the tweet, he wrote, “Many people are asking me to review the film Sherni. Dear people please note, I don’t watch such small films neither review them nor talk about them. Because I am ThebrandKRK the No. 1 critic in the world Dr KRK”.

The tweet didn’t go well with Vidya Balan’s fans and one of them reacted to his tweet saying. “You are ready to review radhe but not ready to review these. The problem is within you”.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie also stars Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena and Brijendra Kala in important roles. The movie revolves around the journey of DFO Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan) and her team who face all the obstacles in an attempt to save tigress.

Sherni is Abundantia Entertainment’s (Film production company, Mumbai) second project to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. First movie was Shakuntala Devi, also starring Vidya Balan, which was released on the OTT platform last year.