Thank God was released alongside the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.

Written by PTI
Thank God box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra film raises Rs 8 crore in India on day one
Ajay Devgn in Thank God (Photo: Instagram/ Ajay Devgn)

Family comedy Thank God has earned around Rs 8 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said on Wednesday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie released in theatres on Tuesday.

Thank God is directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for Dhamaal and Masti film franchises. The producers shared the first-day India box office collection numbers in a media statement.

“With the entire nation now celebrating their #ThankGod moments, it’s time to #ThankGod for all the love the film has received on its #Day1 #IndraKumar directorial, #AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra and #RakulPreetSingh starrer helms a remarkable impression and collects Rs 8.10 Cr,” the statement read.

Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer of the film.

The movie was released alongside the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.

