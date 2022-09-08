Thank God poster: Ajay Devgn’s look as Chitragupt revealed; Film to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

Ajay Devgn on Thursday shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Thank God, which is touted to be a unique family drama with a dose of laughter. Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, the film also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn captioned his post, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family!#ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.” Rakul Preet shared the same message.

Thank God has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Indra Kumar is known for his films like Dhamaal and Masti. He has collaborated with Ajay Devgn for Masti, and Ishq.

All set to release in the theatres on October 25, Thank God will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which will release on October 24.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakul talked about the film and said, “It’s comedy and (has) a lot of emotion. I just happened to see the film about two weeks back and I walked out with the feeling that we really wanted the audience to go through (it). It touches your heart, and it’s like a Munnabhai-(MBBS)-meets-Oh-My-God space; not that it’s got anything to do with that but that’s the space. I think it’s entertaining and I think people will hopefully go to the theaters to watch it”.

This is Ajay’s third collaboration with Rakul. They previously worked on De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. As per reports, Ajay Devgn will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force, which is set within Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn also has the long-delayed sports drama Maidaan, and Drishyam 2 in the pipeline. Sidharth Malhotea will be seen in Yodha. Rakul Preet was last seen in the thriller Cuttputtli.