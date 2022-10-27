Thank God box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra film takes a dip, earns Rs 6 crores on day 2

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s comedy drama Thank God witnessed a dip at the box office after a considerably slow start on October 25.

Director Indra Kumar’s film has earned Rs 6 crore on its second day, according to the makers.

On its opening day, the film had earned Rs 8.10 crore. What is surprising is that the film didn’t perform well in the northern belt as all the actors are quite popular in the region. Thank God’s total collection now stands somewhere around Rs 15 crore.

The film is the official remake of the Danish flick, Sorte Kugler. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Sidharth, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster for the day two collection. He tweeted, “#ThankGod hits a rough patch on Day 2… Biz remains weak, despite the ongoing holiday period… Simply put, the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] needs to stay on similar levels… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 14.10 cr. #India biz.”

#ThankGod hits a rough patch on Day 2… Biz remains weak, despite the ongoing holiday period… Simply put, the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] needs to stay on similar levels… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 14.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/3zqlaL3uY7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2022

The film is also facing some tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which also released on October 25. On the first day of the release, Ram Setu earned Rs 14.10 crore. The film collected Rs 11.50 crores on its second day taking the two-day total collection to Rs. 26.25 crore.

Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer on the film.

Thank God is Sidharth’s first starring role since Shershaah, which debuted directly on streaming last year.