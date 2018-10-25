Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ set for record-smashing release, beats pre-release business of Baahubali 2

Screenshot from the movie.

AR Murugadoss’ next ‘Sarkar’ starring Tamil superstar Vijay is expected to beat SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ in South Indian markets. Sarkar’s pre-release business has already beaten the lifetime share of Baahubali 2 and the makers expect it to surpass Prabhas starrer in Tamil Nadu. “One solid example for Vijay’s humongous growth in Tamil cinema is that the pre-release business of Sarkar is higher than the lifetime share of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is the benchmark of all the industries in India,” film distributor Siva told Firspost.

He added that most of the film distributors and theatre owners have high expectations from the movie. He went on to say that Telugu movies featuring Tollywood Superstars are at least 25 per cent behind lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 in the state and same can be said about Khans in Hindi. Siva said, Vijay however, is the only actor who is likely to break the record set by Baahubali makers in Tamil Nadu.

The teaser of the film was released last Friday. Vijay is playing the lead role in Sarkar, which has been set in a political backdrop. The teaser of the film opens with a voice-over of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar introducing Vijay to the audience as a corporate monster. The character played by Vijay is known for destroying rival companies.

The teaser shows Vijay coming to India to cast his vote in an election. Soon, after coming to know that he has been robbed of his vote, the character sets a new goal to achieve for the sake of his motherland. As a CEO of a leading company he challenges the political system and tries to bring in changes.

Watching the teaser, makes one feel that Varalaxmi and Radha Ravi play ruthless politicians. Revealing about the movie, director Murugadoss said he researched on Google CEO Sundar Pichai for writing character of Vijay in Sarkar. He also said that Vijay’s character will have grey shades.