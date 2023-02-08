Thalapathy 67: Digital and satellite rights of Leo sold for this whopping amount; Details inside

Vijay will soon be seen in Thalapathy 67, one of the biggest films of the year. The movie is reportedly set in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. Directed b Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-thriller has now been titled as Leo.

On February 3, the makers shared a promo in which Vijay can be seen in an intense and menacing avatar. The mean streak in his eyes is something that you cannot miss. In one part of the promo, Vijay is seen making chocolates and in another, he is making a sword. At the end of the video, Vijay is seen wielding a sword coated in chocolate.

After the 2021 blockbuster hit Master, this film will be the second collaboration between Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Priya Anand. As per the rumour mill, Vikram might also make a special appearance in the film.

It will be Sanjay Dutt’s first-ever Tamil film. “When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be a part of this film and I’m thrilled to start this journey,” the actor was quoted as saying by Seven Screen Studio, which is producing Leo.

As per India Today, Netflix has bought the OTT rights for Leo for Rs 120 crore and the satellite rights have been sold to Sun TV for Rs 80 crore. The crime thriller revolves around the life of a Mumbai gangster.

Vijay, Arjun, Trisha, Mansoor, and Priya were seen at the official launch of Leo was held in Chennai. Trisha will be seen with Vijay after a long hiatus of 14 years – the two were previously seen together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi.

Vijay was last seen in Varisu, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Prabhu. Leo will be Vijay’s 67th film. Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19, 2023, in Tamil and three other dubbed versions – Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.