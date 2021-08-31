Thalaivii’s ‘Teri Aankho Mein’ song is out! Kangana Ranaut-Arvind Swami’s chemistry gives viewers dreamy yet vintage vibes!

Actor Kangana Ranaut announced the film’s release date earlier this month on Instagram and wrote that this 'iconic personality' deserves to be seen in the 'BIG SCREEN' (Photo: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

Thalaivii: The first romantic song of the most awaited film Thalaivii is out for audiences now. The makers of the film released the music video on Monday featuring actor Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami–who is playing the role of Jayalalithaa and MGR respectively. Composed by G.V Prakash Kumar composition, the song is sung by widely popular Armaan Malik and Prajakta Shukre.

The almost 2 min love song gives a glimpse of love chemistry between the couple Jayalalithaa and MGR. The song does give us dreamy vibes as the duo characters are shown falling in love while sharing screen space. It has a vintage vibe to it as well.

Thalaivii story revolves around the journey of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa a 16-year old who rose to fame with her debut in Tamil cinema to later on becoming a superstar and politician eventually.

The movie is also backed with a star cast including Bhagyashree, Nassar and Madhu. Helmed by AL Vijay, the screenplay for the film is done by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie was to release in Theatres in April but was pushed due to COVID second wave. The movie will finally hit the theatres on September 10.

Actor Kangana Ranaut announced the film’s release date earlier this month on Instagram and wrote that this ‘iconic personality’ deserves to be seen in the ‘BIG SCREEN’. The actor shared the links of the song ‘Teri Aankho Mein’ on her Instagram the other day as well as the video 3 days ago. While her recent post garnered 170k likes and 1301 comments so far, the video has reached 1.1M views followed by more than 1600 comments so far.