Thalaivii’s reviews are out! Most powerful biopic to hit on Hindi screens, says critic

Thalaivii: "High drama and strong emotions", movie critic on Kangana'a performance

Thalaivii: Movie critic and Biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a one word review for the movie Thalaivii. In the series of tweets, he wrote that the movie is one of the most powerful biopics to be released in the Hindi cinema. The movie is backed with high drama and strong emotions. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami have aced their roles in the movie and deserves an award for it.

Highlighting Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the movie, Adarsh further wrote that this was Kangana’s career-best-act and deserves accolades and awards for this. Hindi cinema often offers opportunities to male actors in the industry to play iconic or memorable characters. This time, Kangana got the chance of playing the most demanding character of her career in the movie Thalaivii.

#OneWordReview…#THALAIVII: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️

One of the most powerful biopics to release on the #Hindi screen… Loads of drama + strong emotions + bravura performances [#KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami pitch in award-worthy acts] are major aces. #ThalaiviiReview pic.twitter.com/9RQKOT8hXt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

Talking about the overall film, Adarsh wrote that any amount of praise will not be enough to justify the character portrayed by Arvind Swami in the film. He did a fantastic job. The movie critic further appreciated Raj Arjun for his terrific performance followed by Naseer, who did a brilliant job.

In terms of direction, Adarsh applauded Vijay’s direction, which according to him was top notch. The way the director balanced the love story and dramatic moments was commendable. As for direction, Vijay captured the era beautifully and with precision, he wrote.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut is waiting for the theatrical release of Thalaivii– the movie which will hit screens on September 10.

The actress took to Instagram stories after a screening of the film. For her, this movie is the ‘best film of her career’. In the movie, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu. The film was scheduled to be released in April itself but was postponed later due to COVID’s second wave.