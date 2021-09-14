Thalaivii gets thumbs up from Thalaivar; Here’s how Rajinikanth reacted to the Kangana Ranaut starrer

Thalaivii received a heartwarming compliment from the veteran actor.

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi has opened at theaters and received rave reviews from critics. After receiving praise from industry veterans, Rajnikanth aka the Thalaivar of South Indian film industry watched the movie in a special private screening. The industry buzz suggests the 70-year old superstar was quite impressed with thee movie and called the director AL Vijay to praise him.

Thalaivi received a heartwarming compliment from the veteran actor. According to the industry sources, the superstar was quite happy with the handling of the subject since it included eminent public personalities like Jayalalitha, MGR and its execution.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR. While Vijay helmed the film the script was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s. Thalaivii narrates the story of a 16-year-old entering the Tamil cinema to her rise as a superstar and leaving the glamour industry behind to enter politics and become the Chief Minister of the state and changing the face of Tamil Nadu with her revolutionary accomplishments.

Thalaivii released in theaters last week and coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. The film received mixed reactions. Both Kangana and MGR’s performance received much accolades.

According to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh Thalaivii is one of the most powerful biopics to be released in the Hindi cinema. The movie is backed with strong emotions and high drama. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami have aced their roles in the movie and deserves an award for it. He also called the movie, Kangana’s career-best-act. As for director, Adarsh said, Vijay captured the era beautifully with precision.

The actress earlier took to Instagram stories after screening of the film. According to the ‘Padma Shri’ actress, this movie is the ‘best film of her career’. The film was scheduled to be released in April itself but was postponed later due to COVID’s second wave.