Thalaivar 168: Nayanthara teams up with Rajinikanth again!

Marking a third time together on screen, Nayanthara teams up with Rajnikanth again! The actor has reunited with Rajnikanth in the much anticipated ‘Thalaivar 168’, which is set to be directed by Siruthai Siva. However, the last Rajni-Nayanthara film ‘Chandramukhi’ in 2005 had not seen the pair do well together on screen.

Earlier, the Rajni-Nayanthara pairing in Chandramukhi had not done well as there was lacklustre c. After a considerable gap of 15 years, the two actors had teamed up once again. This time, AR Murugadoss had brought them together in his recently released film ‘Darbar’.

Termed as ‘South India’s lady super star’, Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors in Tamil cinema. Her bold and candid roles have catapulted her into the big leagues, making her a completely different kind of star, who brings with her an extraordinary, refreshing kind of confidence as well.

Be it serious and sober roles, glamourous and candid roles, Nayanthara can pull it off smoothly, with a perfection that few artists can master. All eyes will be on Nayanthara’s highly anticipated performance with Rajnikant in ‘Thalaivar 168’.

Thalaivar 168 star cast

Besides Nayanthara, Rajnikanth starrer ‘Thalaivar 168’ brings on board an enviable, star-studded cast such as Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Soori. For fans, it will also be a delight to watch Prakash Raj with Rajnikanth on screen. Their last film together was way back in 1999, when Prakash Raj appeared in a cameo for Rajnikanth-starrer ‘Padayappa’.

Thalaivar 168 Release date

The buzz is that Thalaivar 168 release date is set to be scheduled as a Diwali 2020 release.