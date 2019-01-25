Thackeray movie: Celebrations in Mumbai as Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer hits silver screen

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray movie (Twitter)

Thackeray release date: The much-talked film Thackeray which is based on the life of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray hit the silver screens on Friday. The opening show of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer flick in Mumbai saw people celebrating the film ahead of its screening at Carnival multiplex in Wadala.

Shiv Sena workers and followers of Balasaheb gathered at different cinema halls and multiplexes in Mumbai for an early morning show. Sena workers were also seen playing the traditional ‘Dhol’ at different places welcoming the viewers.

The Abhijit Panse directorial has become the talk of the town ever since it was first announced. The moviegoers, who watched the early show of ‘Thackeray’, acclaimed it. A movie-goer said that he reached the theatre at 3 in the morning to watch the movie. People were also seen standing in queues to buy tickets to watch the portrayal of their beloved ‘Sahab’ on celluloid.

Big cut-outs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays as Bal Thackeray were also spotted outside many cinema halls in the city.

Acclaiming the film, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar wrote on Twitter, “Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977.”

‘Thackeray’ also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra.