Thackeray box office prediction day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao’s film to earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day!

Thackeray Box Office Collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Bal Thackeray in the movie Thackeray. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Thackeray Box Office prediction day 1: Abhijit Panse directed Thackeray, which is based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, has been released today. The film stars Amrita Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. ‘Thackeray’ has impressed critics and it has already created a buzz among movie lovers. Thackeray has been produced with a budget of around Rs 20 crore.

We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar to know his views.

Talking to Financial Express online, Girish said, “Thackeray movie has created a terrific buzz in Maharashtra’s belt. Both the Marathi and Hindi versions have generated very good anticipation in the public. With regards to the business of the film, Maharashtra is going to be the engine.”

“As far as Thackeray collection is concerned, the film may earn around Rs 3 to 4 crore on day 1,” he added.

The trailer of Thackeray was out on December 26, 2018, following which Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been praised for his portrayal of Thackeray. Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader has written the story of Thackeray and the movie is produced by Viacom18 motion pictures, Shrikant Bhasi, Varsha Sanjay Raut, Purvashi Sanjay Raut, and Vidhita Sanjay Raut. The trailer has received over 24 million views in just four weeks.

Watch Thackeray Movie Trailer:



The movie has already created a huge buzz among Shiv Sena workers and also Bollywood, especially in Maharashtra. In fact, Shiv Sena workers created a ruckus today inside the premises of a movie hall in Navi Mumbai as it did not display the movie poster of Thackeray, reported ANI.

ANI TWEET:

#Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers created ruckus inside the premises of a movie hall in Navi Mumbai yesterday as it did not display ‘Thackeray’ movie poster. The movie on Shiv Sena’s Bal Thackeray has released today. pic.twitter.com/YwXv3GECUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

Thackeray movie is a biopic of firebrand leader Balasaheb Thackeray who had a cult following. The film is the story of Balasaheb Thackeray’s courage, wisdom and his journey from a journalist to a mass leader. Given the long weekend, with Friday being a holiday on account of Republic Day, the film is expected to display a powerful performance at the box office.