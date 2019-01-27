Thackeray box office collection Day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer fairs well in Maharashtra ‘specifically’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the film.

Thackeray box office collection: Thackeray — a biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray — earned Rs 6 crore on its opening day. However, it must be noted that the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer which is on the influential Maharashtra leader is doing well in Bal Thackeray’s home state, says film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Remembering the courageous Balasaheb Thackeray on his jayanti. Respected Balasaheb was unwavering in his commitment towards protecting the rights and wellbeing of people. He was bold and was blessed with a sharp intellect and wit. His oratory skills mesmerised lakhs of people. He was bold and was blessed with a sharp intellect and wit. His oratory skills mesmerised lakhs of people,” Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on his birth anniversary on January 23rd.

The film is facing stiff competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and URI: The Surgical Strike which is still enjoying a good run at the box office even after showing a decline in Week 2.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically… #Marathi version has collected very well… #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz… Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi”

Commentators have also noted that the fact the weekend fell on India’s 69th Republic Day, a date which honours the constitution, has influenced the numbers on the three films at the Box Office – URI, Manikarnika and Thackrey all of which are based on three different aspects of the country.

Adarsh Tweeted, “#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning… #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround… Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls… Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu”

“#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains super-strong, despite multiple new films… #RepublicDay holiday [today] should see big growth in biz… All set to cross ₹ 150 cr by Sun [Day 17]… [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 138.19 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” Adarsh said about URI on January 26th.

“#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 ₹ 100 cr: Day 10 ₹ 125 cr: Day 13 Expected to cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 3. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.” he said about URI on January 25th.

Sumit Kadel, another trade analyst echoed what Taran Adarsh said, and posted this tweet, “#Uri is flirting with ₹ 10 cr nett on its third Saturday. #Manikarnika is heading towards ₹16-18 cr nett. #Thackeray also looking to cross 8 cr nett all lang. Combined republic day box office collection would be in the range of ₹ 35-36 cr + nett.”

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray has been made in two languages – Marathi and Hindi and was released on the same day as Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

