‘Teri Mitti’ from Kesari hits 1 billion views on YouTube; Akshay Kumar calls it a ‘feeling’

Kesari will complete two years on March 21.

A few days ahead of two years anniversary of Kesari, Akshay Kumar celebrated a billion YouTube views of its most beloved track, “Teri Mitti” on social media. The ‘GoodNewwz’ star took to Twitter to share the news. Ecstatic with the feat of the song that had been a chart-topper for months since its release and become synonymous with patriotism, Akshay said that it has now become a “feeling “ that now resonated with one billion hearts.

“Teri Mitti” was sung by Punjabi composer and singer B Praak. The soulful track also marked his debut in Bollywood. Written by Manoj Muntashir, the song was composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The female version was sung by the leading lady of Kesari, Parineeti Chopra. The song reflected the thoughts of a dying soldier and played during the final scenes of the movie.

“Teri Mitti” was also nominated for the best lyrics at the Filmfare Award in February 2020 but lost to Gully Boys, ‘Apna Time Aayega’. On April 23rd, 2020 a reprise version was a tribute to the diligence of the healthcare workers in India during the Covid-19 pandemic. The reprised version was also written, composed and sung by the original trio. Released by Zee Music Company, the reprised version also garnered more than 70 million views.

B Praak and Akshay have collaborated in several projects since Kesari, including the single featuring Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar called “Filhaal”.

Kesari that crossed the 200 crores mark also starred Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar Vivek Saini, and Rakesh Sharma in supporting roles. The film was directed by Anurag Singh and helmed by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia.