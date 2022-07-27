‘Tension nahi lene ka, gyan nahi dene ka’ Chandrasekaran advises Ranveer Singh; actor recalls his days as copywriter

Amid fresh controversies brewing over Ranveer Singh’s ‘nude photos’ that landed him in a legal soup recently, Tata group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has a piece of advice for the Bollywood actor. “Tension nahi lene ka, gyan nahi dene ka—do not take needless stress, and do not preach.“ During an engrossing question-answer session at the IAA Leadership Awards 2022 on Monday night in Mumbai, Singh had a chance to ask Chandrasekaran a series of questions. He started by asking Chandrasekaran, a marathon enthusiast, how he manages to finish the last leg of a marathon even though his body is already exhausted and all are on the verge of giving up.

The Tata boss said that in the last lap of a marathon, usually after around 30 to 32 kilometers, he would only run because everyone else is doing it. He said that running with thousands of people was very important to him and that the sport contrary to being called a solo activity was a team sport.

Chandrasekaran was conferred the Business Leader Of The Year award and was presented with the award while Ranveer bagged the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year award.

Singh then asked Chandrasekaran about his thoughts on time management. The entrepreneur said that it was important to maintain a positive attitude and not get carried away. He also praised the high energy level displayed by Singh, who is known for his wacky outfits and movies. Chandra said that if he could have 10% of the energy that he sees in Singh, life would be different.

After failing to do well at the box office with his last two releases, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Singh turned to Chandrasekaran with a question about the industry. “Sir, my beloved Hindi film fraternity is in a state of confusion and flux. Big ticket films, including a few of mine, are not working at the box office. The pandemic has changed audience tastes. Coming out of the pandemic, the response to our movies is worrying. Nobody really has the answer. Other products are working, action films are working. When the entire industry is in a state of confusion, what is your advice to our industry as a collective?” asked Singh.

Chandra tried to pass the question reminding him that he has zero knowledge about the film industry. But when a stubborn Singh pressed him further, he said that he would like to go back to his earlier statement i.e. “tension nahi lene ka, gyan nahi dene ka!”

Surrounded by industry stalwarts, Singh admitted that he was at a crossroads in his life. He said that he was not sure if he wanted to continue working in the film industry or focus on his family and personal life. He also said that he was not sure if he needed to have a singular focus on his career. “I want to build a legacy, have a filmography, make a significant contribution to the arts and entertainment, have a body of work.” he asserted.

Chandrasekaran in response praised the actor for his work and said that whatever he wants to achieve, he already has. He also noted that he doesn’t believe in having all the focus on a singular dream. He said that if one were to go for a single goal in life, they would not get the best results.” Focus doesn’t mean you don’t do other things. At least I find focus gets better, and I get better solutions if I am balanced.” he said.

A visibly happy Singh dressed prim and proper in a churidar-kurta and bundi jacket, immediately responded: “I have my answer. I had to hear it from someone like you.”

Ranveer also shared his interest in the advertising world and how copywriting was his Plan B considering he couldn’t make it big as an actor. Singh who has been signed on by 41 brands, of which nine onboarded him during the pandemic, further revealed that he would “outsell” his senior creative directors during his brief stint with ad agencies before he started as an actor. Even the actor’s first ad for Durex Condoms too was written by himself, he revealed.

“I had this idea for Durex Condoms, I asked my managers to call them and give the idea. They bit into it and the rest is history. Today I am here as the ‘Brand Endorser of the year!’” Ranveer shared.

When asked about ‘Brand India in 2030’, Singh noted that he was bullish on the nation’s potential. He said, “It’s a dynamic country, statistically the youngest in the world, our youth culture is pulsating with restless energy.” He said that the country’s youth culture was constantly developing and that the rise of social media was contributing to a boom in entrepreneurship.