Telugu-star Ram Pothineni fined Rs 200 for ‘smoking’ in public place

Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni was Monday slapped with a fine of Rs 200 by the police for allegedly smoking in a public place here near the historic Charminar during a break in shooting for a new film. The young actor, who has acted in several Telugu films, was “found smoking” at the venue of the shooting for his upcoming film ‘iSmart Shankar’ during a break, police said.
A police official, who issued the challan, said smoking in public place was banned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003. A challan for a spot fine of Rs 200 was served on him and the film’s production manager later paid the fine, the official said. Police had earlier this year launched a drive against smoking in public places and had been issuing challans against those found violating the rule.
