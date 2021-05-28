Telugu star Nandamuri Kalyanram releases motion poster of war film Bimbisara

The ominous ambience in the motion poster compliments the gory look with the Sun in a hurry to set after the day of battle and dark clouds casting a shadow over King Bambisara. (Credit: Poster Screenshot)

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyanram who is playing the role of ancient King Bimbisara has released the poster of the film today. Kalyanram released the poster of the film on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his grandfather and late legendary actor NT Rama Rao. The actor while releasing the Motion poster of the film also wrote that in a mythical land there once lived a barbarian King named Bimbisara and his film is the story of the King.

The motion poster of the film which lasts for about 30 seconds takes the viewers through an animated visual that depicts huge mountains and streams of fast flowing rivers reverberating and passing through the hills. The next scene reveals the protagonist Kalyanram in the attire of the King on the battlefield sitting over dozens of dead bodies slain in the war. In addition to the dead bodies whose bodies the King sits on, there is not a single soul alive in the frame with hundreds of other soldiers maimed and brutalised during the war.

The ominous ambience in the motion poster compliments the gory look with the Sun in a hurry to set after the day of battle and dark clouds casting a shadow over King Bambisara. The film is being produced by the actor himself under his NTR Arts banner, the Indian Express reported. The film will be spearheaded by Vashist who is debuting his career as a director with the film. The music of the film which is bound to have a major domino effect on the war film is designed by Chirantan Bhatt who has previously earned accolades for his music score in Gautamiputra Satakarni. In addition to protagonist Kalyanram, the film has a set of talented actors including Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Vennela Kishore, and Srinivasa Reddy among others.