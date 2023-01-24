Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide; Family says he struggled to get good roles

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma passed away at the age of 33. He died by suicide. The actor was best known for his roles in films such as Kundanapu Bomma, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash, and Second Hand. His sudden death has left fans in shock, with many stars from the Telugu film industry offering their condolences to his family.

A family spokesperson told the Times of India that he had been struggling with work lately. “He had been struggling for a while to get good roles,” the spokesperson was quoted. It is also reported that he died at his home, in Vizag. His funeral will take place in Vizag today.

His co-star from Kundanapu Bomma, Sudhakar Komakula, took to Twitter to share a few pictures of Sudheer and remembered him. “Sudheer Such a lovely and warm guy. It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti! (sic),” he tweeted.

Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/Egs7Sh0u3d — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) January 23, 2023

Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!🙏🙏🙏 @iChandiniC @vara_mullapudi @anil_anilbhanu pic.twitter.com/Sw7KdTRkpG — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) January 23, 2023

Director Venky Kudumula also took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He shared a picture of Sudheer and wrote, “Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain…We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace.”

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. In case if you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).