Television queen Ekta Kapoor names son after father Jeetendra

Source: Instagram

Film and television producer and director Ekta Kapoor has announced the name of her son born through surrogacy on January 27. Taking to Instagram, Soap opera queen Kapoor revealed that she has named her son — Ravie Kapoor — after her father and veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra. Before making his debut in Hindi films and finding success, Ravi Kapoor was Jeetendra’s original name.

“By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother,” Ekta Kapoor said in an emotional statement.

Ekta Kapoor had earlier tried other methods before opting for surrogacy, reported Hindustan Times. However, multiple cycles of IUI (Intrauterine insemination) and also multiple cycles of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) failed to help her conceive a child. Therefore, Kapoor had to use surrogacy at Bloom Ivf centre, the report said.

A few years back, Ekta’s brother Tusshar Kapoor too became a father through surrogacy and named his son, Lakkshya.