  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

By: |
February 11, 2021 12:33 PM

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, on Wednesday night emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020.

Manasa Varanasi, miss india world 2020The grand finale will be telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel. (Photo source: missindiaorg/Instagram)

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, on Wednesday night emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. While Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, Uttar Pradesh’s Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 – runner-up.

The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao.

Related News

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 was co-powered by Sephora and Roposo.

The grand finale will be telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Oscars 2021: ‘Bittu’ makes it to Live Action Short Film shortlist; ‘Jallikattu’ out of race
2‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actor Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58
3Bollywood in 2021: Theatrical releases back but some may still pick OTT