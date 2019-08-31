Taylor Swift’s album hits 1 million in China sales, beat US

Swift’s two previous albums, 1989 and Reputation, were both certified for over 1 million copies consumed in China. (Reuters file photo)

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift may be more popular in China than the US, going by the first-week sales of her latest music. Lover, the pop star’s seventh album, sold 1 million in China in its first week of release, Universal Music Group said on Thursday. US sales are expected to reach 850,000 in the period, based on forecasts cited in Billboard magazine on Wednesday. The figures include streaming equivalents.

Swift has been among the most popular Western musicians in China, where some of the biggest internet companies are betting on streaming services to lure users. Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings, for example, has been negotiating to buy 10% of Universal from Vivendi to help it tap fast-growing Asian markets.

Released on August 23, Lover has become China’s most consumed international full-length album this year, Universal said. Swift’s two previous albums, 1989 and Reputation, were both certified for over 1 million copies consumed in China.

Universal is still waiting to report on the US sales of “Lover” as of Thursday, a spokesman for the company said by email. The album also claimed the biggest sales week for any in the US this year, according to Billboard. As of August 27, it had sold about 750,000.