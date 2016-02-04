Taylor Swift to launch her own mobile game

Singer Taylor Swift will soon launch her own mobile game. The “Shake it off” hitmaker is teaming up with Glu Mobile for a “new, one-of-a-kind digital gaming experience” which is currently slated for a global release in the late 2016.

“We realize that Taylor and her global fan base expect a new and highly differentiated mobile gaming experience,” said Glu CEO Niccolo de Masi, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Glu is equally committed to designing never before seen gameplay elements that utilise Taylor’s unique creativity. Accordingly, we will spend the required development time to ensure this innovation is achieved,” Masi added. – 2 photos each

The idea to create the game seems to come suddenly as the 26-year-old previously shared that she wanted to be more spontaneous in doing things this year, unlike what she did in the previous years.

“What I’m looking forward to in 2016 is not knowing what’s next. I’ve always planned my career a year or two in advance, and I refused to do that this time,” she explained.

“‘1989’ was such a huge chapter in my life and career, and it’s an exciting thought to let the story write itself now for a while,” she added.

The company has previously released top games with Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. Becoming the first celebrity-based game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” has had a massive success. The game garnered just over $43 million in its first three months.