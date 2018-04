This year she was just a guest in the Met Gala, but next year she will be the host. Yes, Taylor Swift will be hosting the 2016 Met Gala awards.

The 25-year-old songstress will be sharing the stage with Idris Elba, Anna Wintour, Jonathan Ive, reports E! Online.

Interestingly, the theme of the awards will be Manux X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

The 2015 Met Gala awards will take place on May 2, 2016.