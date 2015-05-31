Taylor Swift ‘fine’ with not being ‘overtly sexy’

Taylor Swift, who recently opened up about her own sex appeal, thinks that she lacks it.

The 25-year-old singer, who seems to be completely cool with her ‘good-girl’ image, said that she is a lot of things and “overtly sexy” is not one of them, reported the Daily Star.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hit-maker, who believes an artist should embrace what comes naturally, accepted that she is just not generally a sexy person.

She noted that she would never encourage an artist to try to and fit in to a role that is created for them by a bunch of record label guys in suits in a conference room.