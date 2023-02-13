Tata Play Binge celebrates the season of love with specially curated movies for all

Valentines is one season that brings different feelings for different people. If you are single you tend to hate clichés, if you are in love, well, everything seems lovely. And then there are people who are in love with the feeling of being in love. Whoever you are and whichever category you fall in, Tata Play Binge has you covered! So, let’s order some delicious food, pop some popcorn and spend all day in our pyjamas, and get ready to indulge in a movie marathon from various OTT platforms on one app, i.e Tata Play Binge! Here are 5 recommendations to make this day more joyous and enjoy the company of yourself and your loved ones.

Brahmastra on Disney+ Hotstar

This box office success had everyone talking. Starring the power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra is a fantasy drama centred around Shiva, who grew up as an orphan and has a special bond with fire. He embarks on a self-discovery journey with Isha, in which Shiva discovers his powers and sets on a path to unravel the secrets hidden in his past and find what his future holds. The duo was also supported by an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Taking the excitement, a notch higher, Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo in the film with him Mohan Bhargav hat on, making it an ideal Valentine’s Day watch!

Tadka on ZEE5

Love is not bound by time or age, and this wholesome story of a middle-aged Gaurishankar will take you on his journey of love. The film explores the story of Gaurishankar, played by multitalented Nana Patekar, who receives an erroneous call from Madhura, played by Shriya Saran, which gives his life the ‘tadka’ it needs. Helmed by celebrated director Prakash Raj, the film also stars Tapsee Pannu, and Ali Faizal. It is an adaptation of Malayalam blockbuster Salt N’ Pepper from 2011.

Piku on SonyLIV

Who said Valentine’s Day can only be celebrated with your respective partners, it’s a day to celebrate all bonds and what beautiful bond than a daughter and a father. Piku, celebrates just that, the salt, sweet and sour relationship of an adult daughter and an elderly father. What makes the film even more special is the bond shared between Deepika Padukone, who plays the title character Piku, and her father, Bhaskar, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Highlighting the hyper, flawed, and unconditional love between a parent and child, the film won hearts for its exceptionally relatable and honest lens.

Qarib Qarib Single on Netflix

This Irrfan Khan-starring film is the perfect choice if you’re looking for romantic movies that defy the laws of a quintessential romantic movie. The film revolves around two lonely hearts who embark on a trip after meeting online and developing a tentative relationship over cups of latte in a Mumbai café. This movie is a representation of everyone who has loved and lost but eventually finds true love after being persistent and patient. What makes the movie stand out the free flowing and just the right amount of emotions delivered by the late Irrfan Khan who very easily makes you fall in love with his character, “Yogi”, he is supported by south beauty Parvathi who together makes the you fall in love with the characters and the plot scene by scene.

Ok Kanmani on Amazon Prime Video

Another classic non cliché movie, Ok Kanmani is a sweet and endearing tale of love between Aadi, played by Dulquer, and Tara, played by Nitya. A must-watch this Valentine’s Day with your significant other, the film keeps with the sensibilities of this generation, and displays the perceptions of young people with an awareness of the times in which they live. This film was recreated in Bollywood with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shradha Kapoor’s Ok Jaanu, which was extremely well-liked by the nation’s youth.

