Tanzanian Tiktok stars are winning hearts on Internet with ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ performance. Have you watched it yet?

Photo: Instagram/ Kili Paul

Social media is a platform used by thousands of people on a daily basis. Netizens upload all sorts of videos on social media sites. Instagram reels are now becoming increasingly popular with people sharing thousands of reels on a daily basis. Not just Gen Z, and younger millennials, people of all age groups these days are exploring their creative side on these platforms.

While some videos make people furious, some videos simply just carve their way to people’s hearts directly. In one such incident, TikTok creators Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul were seen taking the internet by storm when the talented duo shared a reel on recently released hit film Sooryavanshi’s song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani‘.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are seen in this latest version of the song which originally featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay in 1994. The Tiktok stars were seen lip-syncing with the song and later, Kili starts dancing to the tune.

Kili Paul shared the reel on Instagram with the caption: The song has been a hit since it came out. Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar among others were seen tagged in the song. Watch the video here.

The videos of Kili Paul and his sister are trending ever since the duo uploaded a video of them grooving on Sher Shah’s song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’. The duo were seen recreating other songs as well like Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees song ‘Zalima’, Arijit Singh’s song ‘Tum Hi Ho’, Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Kusu Kusu’, and Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ among others.

The duo is seen wearing traditional Maasai clothes in all their videos. In the background of the videos, we see a local village kind of setting in East Africa.