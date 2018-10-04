Tanushree Dutta slapped with two legal notices by Vivek Agnihotri, Nana Patekar

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s lawyer also issued a statement confirming the legal notice to Dutta. (Source: IE)

Actor Tanushree Dutta on Thursday morning claimed that she has been slapped with two legal notices from actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, respectively. In a statement issued by her PR team Shimmer Entertainment, Dutta said that she is paying the price for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice.

“I have been slapped with two legal notices. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana’s and Vivek Agnihotri’s teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms,” Dutta said in a statement, according to PTI.

She further alleged that supporters of Patekar and Agnihotri are “weaving damning allegations” against her and claimed that she has received death threats from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Dutta, who is now based in the US, said she stands to lose this new life too if she allowed herself “to get embroiled in the court system of India”.

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s lawyer also issued a statement confirming the legal notice to Dutta. The statement said that Dutta made these allegations “to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against Agnihotri”.

It said that notice has been sent to initiate defamation action against her.

“The allegations levelled against my client Vivek Agnihotri by Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with mala-fide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her,” the statement by Agnihotri’s lawyer read.

In a recent TV interview, Dutta alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for “Horn Ok Pleassss” 10 years ago, a claim she reiterated.

She later accused Agnihotri of allegedly behaving inappropriately with her during the making of 2005 film “Chocolate”, which he directed. The film also starred Irrfan Khan, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi.