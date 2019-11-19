Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s trailer out! Watch Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s face-off

The CGI of the film could’ve been better but it is still watchable not an eyesore at all compared to other infamous Bollywood CGI films.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie starring Ajay Devgn has released its trailer. The period film is based in 1670, during the battle between the Marathas and Mughals for the fort of Kondhana. Ajay Devgn stars as the protagonist opposite Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Uday Bhan in the film. The former can be seen attacking the fort held by Mughals.

It seems that Marathas have taken over Bollywood. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is another tale celebrating the courage of Marathas after the release of Panipat’s trailer helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The CGI of the film could’ve been better but it is still watchable not an eyesore at all.

The movie is based on the event of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mother vowing to stay barefoot unless Marathas win back the Kondhana fort from Mughals. Aurungzeb, the Mughal ruler is played by Luke Kenny. He asks Saif Ali Khan’s character to do his dirty work. Saif Ali Khan’s character is the evil wrongdoer in the film. The role of Chhatrapati Shivaji is played by Sharad Kelkar and Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji’s wife.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan last shared screen space in Omkara. Similar to then, they stand on opposite sides in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as well.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani left a very memorable impression on audiences. It is yet to be seen if this film manages to reach new heights in the genre of period films in Bollywood. Actor Ajay Devgn had previously celebrated his 100th film in Bollywood with a new poster of Tanhanji: The Unsung Hero on Twitter. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan promoted the film by tweeting the poster and wrote good wishes for the actor on Twitter.

He had wished him all the best for the milestone. Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol had also unveiled the poster of his new film. She recounted the actor’s journey from Phool Aur Kante to his recent blockbusters Golmaal and Shivaay. She had also congratulated him on a happy 100th film birthday. The poster was a unique one with the face of his character in the film made out of a compilation of vignettes from all of his hundred films. It highlighted his journey in the film industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting his latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior helmed by filmmaker Om Raut, releases on January 10.