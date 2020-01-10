Tanhaji Review: Superb, magnolious! Critics rave about Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan-starrer movie

Film critic Taran Adarsh wrote that the movie included drama, emotions, conflict and action

Tanhaji review: Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ hit the theatres on Friday. An Om Raut directorial, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film is a historical drama on Tanhaji Malusare, a 17th-century military leader in the Maratha empire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While Kajol plays the role of Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai, Saif portrays Rajput fort keeper Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

With the movie out in theatres, its reviews have also started flooding in. Film critic Taran Adarsh described Tanhaji in one word as superb. Giving it a 4-star review, Taran Adarsh wrote that the movie included drama, emotions, conflict and action. Further saying that Tanhaji was an “enthralling experience”, Adarsh predicted that it would be 2020’s first film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst and critic, gave Tanhaji a 5-star review and described it as magnolious. Praising the script, screenplay and direction, Kadel said that Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji has delivered a National Award-winning act.

#Tanhaji -MAGNOLIOUS . Flawless Script, Screenplay , exemplary direction, world class action & visuals makes Tanhaji a MASTERPIECE. @ajaydevgn Delivers national award winning act. #Saif is brilliant. Highlight- PRODIGIOUS climax. Super Hit

On Thursday, film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted the opening day box office sales of Tanhaji to be between Rs 12-14 crore. He said the historical nature of the film and the return of Ajay-Kajol duo to the silver screen after a long time will turn out to be favourable for Tanhaji. Apart from that, the fact that the audience will get to see Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist adds another bout of excitement among the viewers. The film has also released in the 3-D format, which is another factor adding to the charm of the film. And if all of that wasn’t enough, the film has hit as many as 3,000 screens across India on Friday, which is also likely to tip scales in the favour of Tanhaji. Booking for the film had started five-days before its release.