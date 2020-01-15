Tanhaji Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn’s 100th movie set to break Rs 100-crore barrier

The movie was released on January 10 and on its first day itself, it earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office (Courtesy: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji is on an unstoppable ride at the box office! Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to enter the Rs 100-crore club on the sixth day of its release. Film critic Taran Adarsh posted the development on Twitter. The movie was released on January 10 and on its first day itself, it earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office. Tanhaji has earned a total of Rs 90.96 crore till Tuesday. The movie has witnessed revenue of Rs 20.57 crore on Saturday and the figure had risen to Rs 26.26 crore on Sunday. Despite lower ticket costs on the weekdays, the film performed well on Monday and Tuesday, posting earnings of Rs 13.75 crore and Rs 15.28 crore respectively.

#Tanhaji is unshakable… Solid trending on weekdays… Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4… Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films… Will cross ₹ ???? cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

The movie, which is based on the story of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century military leader in the Maratha empire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has taken the Indian audience by a storm.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad posted a tweet saying he saw Tanhaji. Adding that it was an amazing movie highlighting the courage of Tanaji, he said that the entire cast performed really well. He further said that Ajay Devgn’s performance was extraordinary.

Saw #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror.

An amazing movie highlighting the extraordinary courage of an unsung hero of India- Tanhaji Malusare. Impressive performance by the entire cast of movie but @ajaydevgn was truly extraordinary. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 15, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Tanhaji was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. The decision, taken by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was posted on Twitter by the official UP government handle. After this, actor Ajay Devgn thanked CM Yogi and expressed hope that he too would go and watch the film.

On Monday, actor Riteish Deshmukh also praised the film. He said that he loved every bit of it and praised director Om Raut adding “take a bow”. He further told his followers to not miss watching the film. To this, Ajay Devgn replied saying he was glad that Riteish liked it.

Saw #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior – Loved every bit of it- @ajaydevgn Aj you are pure gold. @itsKajolD you are my forever favourite. #Saif you are at your devilish best. @SharadK7 ekdum kadak – @omraut take a bow!!! Great work my friend. Do Not Miss!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 13, 2020

Tanhaji has become the first Bollywood film of the new decade to set the box office on fire. Apart from starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.