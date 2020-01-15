Tanhaji Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn’s 100th movie set to break Rs 100-crore barrier

Published: January 15, 2020 6:33:48 PM

Tanhaji box office day 5: Apart from starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

Tanhaji box office report, tanhaji film collection, tanaji malusare, box office, box office collections, india box office, Rs 100 crore club, bollywood films, movies of 2020, ajay devgn, kajol, saif ali khan, sharad kelkar, yogi adityanath, ravi shankar prasad, om raut, riteish deshmukhThe movie was released on January 10 and on its first day itself, it earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office (Courtesy: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji is on an unstoppable ride at the box office! Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to enter the Rs 100-crore club on the sixth day of its release. Film critic Taran Adarsh posted the development on Twitter. The movie was released on January 10 and on its first day itself, it earned Rs 15.10 crore at the box office. Tanhaji has earned a total of Rs 90.96 crore till Tuesday. The movie has witnessed revenue of Rs 20.57 crore on Saturday and the figure had risen to Rs 26.26 crore on Sunday. Despite lower ticket costs on the weekdays, the film performed well on Monday and Tuesday, posting earnings of Rs 13.75 crore and Rs 15.28 crore respectively.

The movie, which is based on the story of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century military leader in the Maratha empire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has taken the Indian audience by a storm.

 On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad posted a tweet saying he saw Tanhaji. Adding that it was an amazing movie highlighting the courage of Tanaji, he said that the entire cast performed really well. He further said that Ajay Devgn’s performance was extraordinary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tanhaji was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. The decision, taken by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was posted on Twitter by the official UP government handle. After this, actor Ajay Devgn thanked CM Yogi and expressed hope that he too would go and watch the film.

On Monday, actor Riteish Deshmukh also praised the film. He said that he loved every bit of it and praised director Om Raut adding “take a bow”. He further told his followers to not miss watching the film. To this, Ajay Devgn replied saying he was glad that Riteish liked it.

Tanhaji has become the first Bollywood film of the new decade to set the box office on fire. Apart from starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

