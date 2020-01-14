Tanhaji box office: Movie unstoppable at BO! Ajay Devgn thanks UP CM Yogi; check details

The movie seems to have won over sceptic audience with its no-nonsense narrative

Tanhaji box office report: Tanhaji has been in the theatres for almost five days and it has kicked up a storm at the box office. Positive reviews have been flooding in from all quarters. The story of a 17th-century military leader in the Maratha empire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received favourable reviews from many critics. It has become the first Bollywood hit of the decade.

Keeping in view the storyline of the film, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made Tanhaji tax free in the state. The decision was announced by the government on its Twitter portal on Tuesday.

Reacting to this development, Ajay Devgn, who plays the titular role in the film, promptly took to the microblogging website and thanked the CM. He further expressed hope that Yogi Adityanath would also watch the film.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film ????@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, movie critic Taran Adarsh said that Tanhaji was unstoppable at the box office on Monday, its fourth day of release. Despite the lower ticket rates at multiplexes due to it being a weekday, the movie’s collection remained in double digits, he added. He also said that at some centres, the day four collections of Tanhaji were even better than the opening day revenue. On Monday, Tanhaji earned Rs 13.75 crores. With this, its total collection has hit Rs 75.68 crore.

On its opening day, Tanhaji earned Rs 15.10 crore, while on its first weekend, it earned a total of Rs 46.83 crore.

#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. ???????????? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel on Tuesday said that there was no drop in Tanhaji viewership as compared to Monday. In fact, the viewership saw a growth of 5-10%, he added.

#Tanhaji Tuesday- NO DROP compared to monday, infact film has show growth by 5-10% today. Another BIG day on cards, some said film wont recover the investment cuz they dint like the movie but #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior will prove them wrong & would end up becoming a BLOCKBUSTER. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 14, 2020

The movie, directed by Om Raut, stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar. Soon after its release, positive word-of-mouth prompted viewers in large numbers to head to their nearest theatres to watch this historical drama themselves. Several users on Twitter had earlier posted videos of people lined up in long queues while waiting for entry into the cineplexes. The movie seems to have won over sceptic audience with its no-nonsense narrative, as is evident from its fast-paced approach towards the Rs 100-crore club.