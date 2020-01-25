Tanhaji Box Office collection: Rs 200 crore! Ajay Devgn film breaks into coveted club

Tanhaji, portrayed by Ajay in the film, played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

Ajay Devgn’s “Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero” has become the first film of 2020 to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the makers said “Tanhaji” earned Rs 5.38 crore on Friday that took its collection to a total of Rs 202.83 crore.

Ajay took to Twitter to express gratitude to the fans for making his 100th release a “blockbuster hit”.

“Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020,” he tweeted.

Kajol also celebrated the film’s feat in a post on Instagram.

“Thank you for Rs 200 crores people …. waiting with my hands clasped for 250 now,” she wrote.

The Om Raut-directed period action drama, based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, opened countrywide on January 10.

Tanhaji, portrayed by Ajay in the film, played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

The movie also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.