Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer racing towards Rs 250-crore mark in India, grosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: While most Bollywood films struggle to survive at the Box Office after the second week, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is setting a new benchmark for its third-week collection at the BO. This Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer is performing wonderfully with its super intact run on weekdays as well, apart from weekends. On Monday, January 27, the period action film earned Rs 4.03 crores at the box office. With its current domestic BO collection of Rs 228 crore, Tanhaji has already crossed the lifetime business of Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and is soon expected to cross Kick and Simmba.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has predicted that Tanhaji will cross the lifetime collections of Salman Khan starrer Kick on Tuesday and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in the coming days. The film’s incredible run can be well ascertained from the fact that while Street Dancer 3D earned Rs 4.65 crore on it’s first Monday, the Ajay Devgn starrer didn’t lag too far behind even on its 18th day! Directed by Om Raut, the blockbuster film is expected to cross the Rs 250-crore milestone by its fourth weekend.

If domestic collections were not enough, the historical drama has managed to garner over Rs 31 crore at the worldwide box office, bringing its total collections to Rs 304.09 crore (gross), making it the first film in 2020 to reach that mark. Tanhaji was released on January 10, 2020, across 4540+ screens in total (over 3880 screens in India and above 660 screens worldwide).

The film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also stars Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Vipul Gupta in lead roles.