Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer is unshakable! Set to enter Rs 200 crore club soon

Tanhaji has been enjoyed widely in the Maharashtra belt according to critics

Tanhaji box office collection: The Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office, according to film critic Taran Adarsh. The Om Raut directorial had collected Rs 183.34 crore in India till Tuesday, the 12th day of its release. The movie entered the Rs 175 crore club on Monday. Tweeting the prediction, Adarsh on Wednesday said that Tanhaji continued to stand tall and run victoriously on the weekdays.

Also read | Shabana Azmi road accident probe: Cops to call driver again if required

#Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays… Next target: ₹ 200 cr… Will be #AjayDevgn’s second film to hit ₹ 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: ₹ 183.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2020

Tanhaji had been released on 3,880 screens in India on January 10. It hit another 660 screens abroad and was released in Hindi and Marathi languages in 2D and 3D formats. It earned Rs 61.75 crore in its first weekend and entered the Rs 100 crore club on the 6th day. The film has been enjoyed widely in the Maharashtra belt according to critics.

The film depicts the story of a 17th-century warrior in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Marath empire, Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. The film had been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh last week and according to critic Sumit Kadel, Maharashtra also made the film tax free on Wednesday.

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior has been granted Tax Free Status in #Maharashtra . Bettet late than never.. #Tanhaji — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 22, 2020

Several actors including Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Riteish Deshmukh have praised the film. Moreover, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the performance of the actors and said Ajay Devgn’s performance was extraordinary.

On Sunday, the chiefs of all the three defence wings, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, watched Tanhaji. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank the defence officials and said he was honoured to have spent the evening with the three chiefs.

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder https://t.co/kHDCUr4uIM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2020

Tanhaji became the first Bollywood film of the new year, and, the new decade to set the box office on fire. Apart from starring Ajay Devgn, the film also features Kajol as Tanaji’s wife Savitribai, Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.