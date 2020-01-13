Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol starrer sees a ‘heroic weekend’! Check Tanhaji BO collection



The movie exceeded expectations at the box office on its first day itself, according to movie critic Taran Adarsh (IE)

Tanhaji Box Office report: Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut’s directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the theatres on Friday. The movie, which depicts the bravery of military leader Tanaji Malusare under the Maratha empire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, exceeded expectations at the box office on its first day itself, according to movie critic Taran Adarsh. Tanhaji earned Rs 61.75 crore within three days of hitting the silver screens.

Saying that Tanhaji set the box office on fire on day three, Adarsh said that the film’s performance in Maharashtra was exceptional. The Ajay-Devgn starrer film earned Rs 15.10 crore on its release day on Friday. The collections went up to 20.57 crore on Day 2 and further increased to Rs 26.08 crore on Sunday. Tanhaji released on 3,880 screens in India in 2D and 3D formats and Hindi and Marathi languages. Apart from this, it hit 660 screens abroad, taking the total number of screens to 4,540, according to Adarsh.

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend… Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3… Sets BO on ???????????? on Day 3… #Maharashtra is exceptional… Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel said that Tanhaji had a “fantastic start” considering that the film was a non-holiday release. Kadel said that the screening of Tanhaji opened with around 30% occupancy in the morning shows on Friday. Moreover, the occupancy in the Maharashtra belt for the opening was 60-65%. He further informed that as compared to Friday, all the centres screening Tanhaji saw a 35-40% increase in the audience on Saturday. Revealing the earnings on Day 3, Kadel said that Tanhaji is all set to become super hit at the box office.

#Tanhaji Sunday- ₹ 26.08 cr nett. First weekend- ₹ 61.75 cr nett. All set to become SUPER HIT at the box office. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 13, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, actor Anil Kapoor had praised the film, saying that it was a story that was needed to be told and heard and that it was a drama of “epic proportions”.

Actor Paresh Rawal also took to Twitter on Saturday to say that Tanhaji was “simply a terrific movie”.

On the film, a Twitter user said that he liked that there was no distortion of historical facts in the movie, insisting that it was worth watching. Meanwhile, fans from over the country shared pictures of Tanhaji being Housefull with people waiting in long queues to watch the film.