  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Tandav’ makers say they will make changes to Amazon Prime web series following controversy

By: |
January 19, 2021 8:44 PM

‘Tandav’, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week.

Tandav, Tandav show, Tandav latest, Tandav news, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayub, Tandav controversyIn an official statement, the Tandav team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. (Photos: Ali Abbas Zafar/Twitter)

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series “Tandav” on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns. “Tandav”, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities. At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

In an official statement, the team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments. “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. “The cast & crew of ‘Tandav’ have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same,” the statement read.

Related News

The team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter. “We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. ‘Tandav’ makers say they will make changes to Amazon Prime web series following controversy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal to get married on January 24 in Alibaug: Sources
2‘Tandav’ controversy: BJP leaders demand ban on Amazon Prime Video’s series for mocking Hindu deities
3Legendary classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 89