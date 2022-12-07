Tanaav to Mithya: 6 series that you must binge-watch before the year ends

A web series is everything that a television soap isn’t – sensible content to good acting and scripts, it usually has everything. The rise of streaming platforms in India has made it possible to work on episode-wise content that has layered characters and gripping storylines. These web series have often forced us to question our beliefs and made us think of things that go beyond politics, news, mafia and society. Let’s take a look at some of the web-series that are a must-watch before the year ends:

Tanaav

Known to tailor international adaptations for Indian audiences, Applause Entertainment brought us Tanaav, adapted from the Israeli smash-hit Fauda. Directed by National award winner Sudhir Mishra this acclaimed fast-paced drama tackles complex human emotions of love, loss, betrayal, and revenge and tragically flawed characters, locked in a collision of ideologies. The fine line between right and wrong is told over 12 nail-biting and binge-worthy episodes as the Indian Special Forces Unit are in hot pursuit of one of the most dreaded terrorists in Kashmir valley.

Mithya

Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual’s Mithya is a tale of two women played by Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani who are at odds with eachother over allegations of plagiarism. A series of hostilities and shocking revelations are spun around a murder for which they are both suspects. A well-written script and a clever concept makes this a thrilling watch.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is the brilliant Rudra Veer Singh, played by Ajay Devgn. The Indian adaptation of the British series Luther, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness produced by Applause Entertainment with its top-notch storytelling and brilliant performances will leave you gripped. It also marked the biggest success for a Bollywood superstar’s foray on the OTT platform.

Delhi Crime 2

A gripping sequel with a badass main lead, Delhi Crime season 2 narrates the lives of the Delhi police force years after they found the culprits from the last season. They continue to struggle with a city plagued with increasing crimes. This police procedural is a terrific viewing experience thanks to the moving performances and the societal underpinnings of crime. Produced by Golden Karavan, Ivanhoe Productions, FilmKaravan, Poor Man’s Productions

Guilty Minds

A legal drama about one family that is the paragon of virtue and the other, a leading law firm dealing with all shades of grey, Guilty Minds, takes you through the dark and gritty world of law. Each episode tackles a different scenario while touching upon other human elements like love, family rage, friendship and rivalry. Possibly one of the finest Indian courtroom dramas by A Singro Media Innovation PVT LTD Production, Guilty Minds should definitely be on your list.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach took the digital platform by storm with its gripping plot, and left viewers waiting at the edge of their seats for each episode to unfold every week. After 2 critically acclaimed seasons, adapted from the UK-based series ‘Criminal Justice’,