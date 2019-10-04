Tamilrockers hit again! Leak Hrithik’s War and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movies online

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, both released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Notorious online piracy website Tamilrockers has done it again! This time they have hit both Bollywood and Tollywood and have leaked Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movies for free online download. Infamous for leaking latest Bollywood and Hollywood movies, Netflix and Amazon Prime shows and other entertainment related stuff online, Tamilrockers were banned by Madras High Court but authorities have clearly failed to curb their activities. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, both released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. While War got a historic opening and toppled all opening day box office records for day one with a smashing Rs 53.35 crore collection, Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also became an instant hit down south.

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has some of the top actors in India including Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and Kannada actor Sudeep. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was one of the most anticipated Tollywood movies of the year and it is living up to its expectation. Probably that’s the reason why it has been targeted by the pirated free online movie download website Tamilrockers.

On the other hand Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War movie is one of the biggest releases of the year. This Yash Raj Films’ movie created waves since the release of its first trailer online. Now, it has created a record for the biggest opening for any Bollywood movie ever and toppled another Yash Raj film Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan from the top slot.

The movie seems unstoppable at the box office and did well on a weekday as well. According to movie trade analysts, War is on its way to become one of the highest grossing Hindi movies ever. Tamilrockers has released the movie War for free online download as well. The menace of piracy is hitting the movie business and film industry experts expect that government will take strict action against movie pirates Tamilrockers.