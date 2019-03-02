Tamilrockers leak Thadam full movie online

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 5:45 PM

Thadam full movie leaked for online download online by Tamilrockers: Arun Vijay latest film Thadam is the new victim of Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers, Thadam full movie online, Arun Vijay, 90 ml, Oviya, Magizh Thirumeni Thadam, Arun Vijay Thadam Tamilrockers, Smruthi Venkat, Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep Arun Vijay’s movie is already facing stiff competition from another small budget film 90 ml starring Oviya.

Tamil movie Thadam starring Arun Vijay released on Friday. Arun Vijay’s movie is already facing stiff competition from another small budget film 90 ml starring Oviya. But as if the this box office clash was not enough, online piracy has also rocked the movie. Thadam is the latest victim of Tamilrockers as they have leaked it online.

Thadam is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and stars Arun Vijay, Smruthi Venkat, Tanya Hope and Vidya Pradeep in key roles. Though the online piracy site tamilrockers is banned by the Government, the piracy site remains a threat for the moviemakers as it continues to leak latest movies online on the very first day of their release.

Tamilrockers, in the recent times, have leaked many movies online including Tamil, Hindi, English, Telugu and other languages.

Law enforcement agencies have taken action against Tamilrockers and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court has not been able to stop Tamilrockers which operates with impunity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

New Delhi
  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tamilrockers leak Thadam full movie online
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition