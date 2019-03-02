Tamilrockers leak Thadam full movie online

Arun Vijay’s movie is already facing stiff competition from another small budget film 90 ml starring Oviya.

Tamil movie Thadam starring Arun Vijay released on Friday. Arun Vijay’s movie is already facing stiff competition from another small budget film 90 ml starring Oviya. But as if the this box office clash was not enough, online piracy has also rocked the movie. Thadam is the latest victim of Tamilrockers as they have leaked it online.

Thadam is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and stars Arun Vijay, Smruthi Venkat, Tanya Hope and Vidya Pradeep in key roles. Though the online piracy site tamilrockers is banned by the Government, the piracy site remains a threat for the moviemakers as it continues to leak latest movies online on the very first day of their release.

Tamilrockers, in the recent times, have leaked many movies online including Tamil, Hindi, English, Telugu and other languages.

Law enforcement agencies have taken action against Tamilrockers and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court has not been able to stop Tamilrockers which operates with impunity.