Tamilrockers leak Nerkonda Paarvai movie online, notorious hackers not slowing despite High Court orders

Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster movie ‘Pink’.

Tamilrockers leak Nerkonda Paarvai: The legal drama film featuring Ajith Kumar has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The Tamil movie which is a Boney Kapoor production venture was leaked on the day of its release on August 8. Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink which was a Bollywood blockbuster. The notorious website, Tamilrockers earlier leaked the Hollywood big-budget movie Hobbs & Shaw which is a film of the Fast and Furious franchise. The website is functioning at its full pace despite orders from the Madras High Court and strict actions which were taken against it. Tamilrockers illegally uploads new films on its site which include the latest Indian and Hollywood releases. Recently many popular web-series were also illegally uploaded by them on their website. The Tamil movie, Nerkonda Paarvai frames Ajith into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan while Shraddha Srinath, the female lead gives her own style to Taapsee Pannu’s character.

The actress Shraddha in an interview to The Indian Express said that no one would have been interested in the movie about three women. “The god-like image of Ajith sir has added weight to the film and whatever he says will be taken seriously. When a personality like him says ‘no means no’, it creates an impact” she said. Shraddha added that she is yet to watch Pink.

The actress said that she wanted to approach ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ as a fresh film. “Tapsee and I are different individuals and thus our understanding of the character won’t be the same. Also, I was not willing to be influenced by her performance and I like it that way.” The director H Vinoth, in the same interview, said that he was skeptical about directing Nerkonda Paarvai.

The online leaking of the movie might hamper its business a bit. But the fans of Ajith Kumar would love to watch his performance on the big screen.