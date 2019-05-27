Tamilrockers leak Mr Local and Lisaa movies online; piracy continues to hit film industry

Mr Local and Lisaa are the latest movies to be leaked online for free download by piracy website Tamilrockers. While Mr Local stars Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara as protagonists, Lisaa features Anjali, Sam Jones, Makarand Deshpande and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. This online leak on Mr Local and Lisaa by Tamilrockers is expected to hit the bos office business of both the movies. In Mr. Local, actors Sivakarthikeyan is playing a man called Manohar. The character has keen interest in sports. His lifestyle is carefree and he thinks highly about himself. On the other hand, Nayanthara plays role of Keerthana, who is an ambitious businesswoman. Other stars in Mr Local include Narayan Lucky, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Sathish and RJ Balaji. Mr Local movie is Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's 2nd collaboration after Vellaikaran. Mr Local is a musical focussing on HipHop Tamizha and has been promoted as a perfect family entertainer. Also Read |\u00a0Twinkle Khanna mimics PM Narendra Modi, gets massively trolled Lisaa movie opened to largely negative reviews by critics. This coupled with the film getting leaked online by Tamilrockers could hamper the movie's box office collections. The menace of Tamilrockers is continuing unabated and has only increased with every release. They have leaked latest movies across different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, English and Telugu. Tamilrockers' menace is not limited to just movie, they have also leaked popular TV and web series like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones. The Madras high Court has banned Tamilrockers and has asked law enforcement authorities to crackdown on it but Tamilrockers keeps changing their domain extension every time. Tamilrockers is generally accessed through through proxy servers by its users.