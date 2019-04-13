Tamilrockers hit again, release Hollywood film Pet Sematary online

Pet Sematary has been leaked on Tamilrockers.

Hollywood film Pet Sematary has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. Based on a novel by Stephen King, the horror film stars John Lithgow, Jason Clarke, and Amy Seimetz. Soon after the film’s release, Tamilrockers made the film available for free download.

The Stephen King adaptation is not the first Hollywood film that has been leaked online. Recently, Tamilrockers also leaked films like Shazam, Captain Marvel, and Bumblebee. They also leaked recent releases like Hindi film Romeo Akbar Water, Telugu film Majili and the Malayalam film Lucifer.

Pet Sematary’s plot is about a man whose daughter finds a cemetery for pets but there is a mystery attached to the land. Upon the daughter’s death, the father decides to bring her back, but as the trailer says, “they never come back the same.”

The film hit screens in India on April 12. Talking about its box office collection, Pet Sematary has grossed $31.1 million in the United States and Canada, and $20.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $51.7 million, against a production budget of $21 million. But it’s a leak on piracy websites can probably make a dent on the box office business. However, the menace of a privacy website does not seem to end at anytime soon. Tamilrockers comes with a new domain extension every time, in order to not get caught by cybercrime.