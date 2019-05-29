Tamil super star Ajith Kumar ‘Thala’ to play cop in Vinoth’s next untitled film

Published: May 29, 2019 4:49:38 PM

The project is known to be one that is dear to the actor's heart as it marks the fulfillment of a promise that he had made to iconic actress Sridevi, who had wanted the Visawasam actor to star in a lead role for her home production.

The actor may be all set to portray the role of a cop in a yet-to-be-titled-film that is set to be produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

This summer, Tamil cinema’s eternal love affair with super cops is all set to continue! The buzz is that Tamil super star Ajith Kumar is set to team up again with H Vinoth, after ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, a much awaited Tamil remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer, ‘Pink’. The film is also expected to hit the big screen in China later this year. Meanwhile, ardent Ajith Kumar fans can also look forward to watching Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Tariang in the Tamil remake of ‘Pink’.

Thala Ajith turns 48! Boney Kapoor, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan wish Tamil super star

The actor may be all set to portray the role of a cop in a yet-to-be-titled-film that is set to be produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. However, an official announcement regarding the same has not been made yet.

From the historic box office success so far, one trend is clear: Tamil movie fans are known to love cop-centered movies that showcase the leading hero’s stunning action scenes.

This isn’t the first time that Ajith Kumar is set to play the role of a cop. In blockbuster Tamil movies such as Aegan, Aarambam, Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha, the Viswasam actor had proved his mettle as a policeman.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar plays a lawyer’s role, recreating Amitabh Bachchan’s heart wrenching portrayal in ‘Pink’, which had won the veteran actor and the film considerable critical and commercial acclaim across India, triggering a debate on the film’s most power-packed dialogue, “A woman saying ‘No’ means No.”

The project is known to be one that is dear to the actor’s heart as it marks the fulfillment of a promise that he had made to iconic actress Sridevi, who had wanted the Visawasam actor to star in a lead role for her home production.

With posters already making waves and social media abuzz with the ‘Pink’ remake, Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Nerkonda Parvaai’ is expected to release on August 10.

