Tamil Nadu CM reviews Suriya’s latest Jai Bhim; calls the movie impactful

Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim revolves around the human rights violations of tribal communities

Tamil superstar Suriya’s latest film Jai Bhim made it to Amazon Prime today and earned great reviews from movie buffs and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appreciated the movie and expressed admiration for Justice Chandru, on whom the movie is based.

The legal drama is inspired by Justice Chandru’s fight for upholding the rights of the marginalized section when he was an advocate at the Madras Court and the actor Suriya’s years of activism through years. MK Stalin, while tweeting a lengthy and positive review of the movie said that that he believed great art can impact the audience and bring a positive change and said that the movie had a great impact on him.

He also applauded Suriya’s contribution of Rs 1 crore to an organization that worked for the welfare of the tribal people. Jai Bhim revolves around human rights violations of the tribal communities by powerful people.

A joyous Suriya on the CM’s review replied that he is speechless by the heartfelt appreciation of MK Stalin and his appreciation has fulfilled the purpose of making the movie. Suriya, born as Saravanan Sivakumar had earlier called the movie ‘special’ and hoped the whole county can connect to it.

The movie is written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, a former journalist and activist who also helped Suriya set up Agaram Foundation 15 years ago. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj among others.

For more than two decades in the industry, Suriya has played everything from a loveable con man in Pithamagan (2003) to a man suffering from anterograde amnesia in Ghajini. Before becoming a firebrand advocate for Jia Bhim he was the lead actor of the Singam trilogy a freewheeling policeman who can bend the rules of the system to get justice.