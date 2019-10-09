Nayanthara’s bold statement! Lady superstar of south speaks her mind again

Nayanthara has a cult fan following in southern states, where her roles are bold, glamorous and breaking stereotypes.

Known as the lady superstar of the south, Nayanthara is clear about safeguarding her privacy and not entertaining press interviews. The actress has a cult fan following in southern states, where her roles are not only bold, glamorous and breaking stereotypes but the lady superstar does not even attempt to publicise her upcoming movies! However, in a first, the Vogue magazine featured the lady superstar Nayanthara on their magazine cover along with her first-ever interview in over a decade!

Among the questions that were put to Nayanthara, the most notable one is why she stays away from the limelight. Given how actors are actively promoting their upcoming films and other initiatives on social media platforms, Nayanthara’s stance is a departure from the norm, almost a trend-breaker of sorts.

In her interview with the magazine, she makes it clear that she decides when and what she will shoot for, with a hard-hitting question: “Why should men have all the power all the time?” She conveys that this is not a gender thing but the reality is that women are not confident to be in a commanding role where others listen to them and they can assert what they want to do.

Nayanthara, in response to the question about why she stays away from the public limelight, confesses that she isn’t good when it comes to being in a crowd and prefers to let her work speak for itself. Describing herself as a workaholic, she categorically states that she is a very private person and does not let success go to her head.

On the work front, Nayanthara is in full throttle as the much-awaited Thalapathy starrer Bigil’s trailer is set to be coming out on October 12.

With posters of Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara already sending fans of both superstars into a tizzy, all eyes are on the trailer release.