Tamil director C Sivakumar found dead at his Chennai residence under mysterious circumstances

Tamil film director Palaniswamy Ganesan, who is better known as C Sivakumar, was found dead at his apartment in Chennai under mysterious circumstances. According to reports, the director’s house was locked for two days after which neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police. After the door was opened, the body of the director was found in a discomposed condition. The police have started to find out the truth behind his death. The last rite of the director will take place only after the police completes its probe.

Cops are suspecting that the director suffered a massive heart attack while watching television at home on Thursday. The official confirmation is awaited on the same. The police, which has sent the body for post-mortem is waiting for the report. The 46-year old is known for a directing a number of films like ‘Ayudha Poojai’ and ‘Rettai Jadai Vayasu’. In his initial years, the director also worked as an assistant director.

His sudden death brought entire Kollywood into shock. Last respects for him are pouring in on the social media.

